Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Why do they need it?

The replacement Educational Programs and Operation levy that Cheney School District wants is asking for a $1,700,000 increase over the old levy. The district and its supporters tout that students “Currently enjoy … special programs such as visual and performing arts, extra curricular sports and clubs…” (letter to editor January 12).

Currently? School activities have been shut down since last March. We fast approach a year. What happened to the money that supported last years’ activities? What was the amount banked by that savings?

The average home owner can expect hundreds of dollars a year increase if this levy passes. What for? The rallying cry has been hoisted once again. “It’s for the kids!” Perhaps it is time to rethink that slogan. “It’s for more something!” might serve the District better but not the taxpayer.

Sue Johns

Cheney

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430