Why do they need it?

The replacement Educational Programs and Operation levy that Cheney School District wants is asking for a $1,700,000 increase over the old levy. The district and its supporters tout that students “Currently enjoy … special programs such as visual and performing arts, extra curricular sports and clubs…” (letter to editor January 12).

Currently? School activities have been shut down since last March. We fast approach a year. What happened to the money that supported last years’ activities? What was the amount banked by that savings?

The average home owner can expect hundreds of dollars a year increase if this levy passes. What for? The rallying cry has been hoisted once again. “It’s for the kids!” Perhaps it is time to rethink that slogan. “It’s for more something!” might serve the District better but not the taxpayer.

Sue Johns

Cheney