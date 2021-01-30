Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

CMR reaches across aisle

Smart is when you believe only half of what you see/hear; brilliant is when you know which half.

Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply (Stephen Covey). Hon. Cathy McMorris Rodgers actively listens first, and then acts/reacts appropriately with sensible efforts and effective results. She decides for the right things at the right time. Honorable McMorris-Rodgers shows respectful dialogue; she resonates with our citizens.

The ownership of Spokesman-Review endorsed Cathy (also Inslee and Trump) on October 25, 2020. Let’s unite to sustain full support for Cathy and her leadership decisions. She is a trusted voice to stand strong against the DC cabal. Our republic is under assault while the conflicted leaders obfuscate the truth. Stay the course, Hon. McMorris-Rodgers. Dare to soar, Hon Cathy; keep your faith with your indefatigable integrity and your constitutional stamina as you continue making changes for the better.

We are grateful.

Duane Grummons

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430