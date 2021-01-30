CMR reaches across aisle

Smart is when you believe only half of what you see/hear; brilliant is when you know which half.

Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply (Stephen Covey). Hon. Cathy McMorris Rodgers actively listens first, and then acts/reacts appropriately with sensible efforts and effective results. She decides for the right things at the right time. Honorable McMorris-Rodgers shows respectful dialogue; she resonates with our citizens.

The ownership of Spokesman-Review endorsed Cathy (also Inslee and Trump) on October 25, 2020. Let’s unite to sustain full support for Cathy and her leadership decisions. She is a trusted voice to stand strong against the DC cabal. Our republic is under assault while the conflicted leaders obfuscate the truth. Stay the course, Hon. McMorris-Rodgers. Dare to soar, Hon Cathy; keep your faith with your indefatigable integrity and your constitutional stamina as you continue making changes for the better.

We are grateful.

Duane Grummons

Colbert