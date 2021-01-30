Every life is important

I was shocked at the callousness displayed in the letter from Jeanie Smith in the paper Saturday (“Open them up, mayor,” Jan. 23).

In her argument that the mayor should open the economy, she stated that the 1½ to 2% that die of coronavirus already have comprised immune systems or underlying health conditions. While this is often true, many have died that had no known underlying health conditions, including many health care professionals, some in their 20s and 30s. It is appalling that someone would just write off those who do have chronic illness or are elderly, basically saying that it is OK then if they die prematurely if they contract COVID.

The ability to open the economy is primarily up to the governor, not the mayor. Furthermore, elective surgeries that involve longer hospital stays have been cancelled. While we all want business to be able to open and to get back to a semblance of normal, and can fairly disagree on timing, we all need to do our part to work toward that goal so we can get there as soon as possible. Wearing masks, social distancing, and getting immunizations as soon as they are available are all ways we demonstrate our care and concern for each other.

Pauline Soehren

Spokane