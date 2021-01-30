Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Plans for the state?

I have recently read in your newspaper that Reps. Rob Chase and Bob McCaslin have put forward a bill for consideration to form a 51st state comprised mostly of Eastern Washington from the Cascade Mountain area east to the Idaho state line north and south to include the Clarkston north to the Canadian border. (“Chances for 51st state no better than past years,” Jan. 24)

My questions to these gentlemen are these: Do you have a state constitution written? Will there be a legislature? How do you propose to fund this state? Will voters have any input or will there be any voter voice? What will school funding look like? Public transportation? Road and street construction and maintenance?

These are just some of the questions that I have about your proposal. Since I would be a resident of this 51st state, I would be interested to see your documentation and your guides for governance published for all to read.

Carol Little

Spokane Valley

 

