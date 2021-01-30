Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

School levy is lifeblood

I am the proud mother of three amazing students, all of whom attend Spokane Public Schools.

As the date is getting closer for the vote on the replacement levy, I am getting more nervous. For the oldest of my children, this levy is vital for the additional services he needs to receive a basic education as a student with a disability. In Washington, special education is not fully funded so the levy is what funds things like small class sizes that make inclusion possible, high quality training for teachers, additional paraprofessional support, and the accommodations he needs.

Special Education is basic education, and the levy is the lifeblood of the very necessary services we provide for some of our most vulnerable students. Please vote YES and mail your ballot by February 9th.

Devony Lynn Audet

Spokane

 

