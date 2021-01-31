Don’t blame the districts

I feel compelled to write this letter in an effort to support all the regional school district levies that are on the February 9th ballot.

For nearly a year now, educators have been placed in an unenviable position of providing educational opportunities with ever-changing regulations and mandates … mostly by remote. Pandemic or not, the state piles responsibilities onto the districts either in unfunded mandates or in programs that are grossly underestimated by way of cost.

It is the job of all educators (teachers, support, admin, etc.) to provide fair and equitable educational opportunities that meet the needs of each child. The legislature over time has made our communities responsible for more of the cost to operate a school but still wants control over how they operate.

Whatever your feelings are about this pandemic, please don’t blame your local school district. I can assure you that they want their students’ back full time. The decision that you make today impacts how services will be provided in the years 2022 through 2024.

When we are back in school full time, it is imperative that our districts are not hamstrung with more funding issues. Instead we should ensure that they are able to provide the first-class education programs that each district in the Greater Spokane area provides for our students and communities. I live in the Nine Mile Falls School District and am not a staff member, but this is our future and is critical for our region. Thank you!

Jeff Jurgensen, DBIA, CCM, PMP, CPE, AVS, Sr. Vice President, Principal

Nine Mile Falls