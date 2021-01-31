Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Kudos to Stacey Cowles

There is a reason why “truth and reconciliation” commissions are used to peacefully end civil wars. Before there can be reconciliation, there must be truth. Without accountability, unity is impossible.

Stacey Cowles deserves praise for his apology Sunday (“Looking forward to the new era with President Biden,” Jan. 24). It was a mistake, he now admits, to endorse Donald Trump. Cowles is honest about the threat Trumpism poses to American democracy, about the lie Trump and his enablers told about election fraud, and he now calls for impeachment.

Some will criticize Cowles for flip-flopping, others will cry too little, too late.

As one the fiercest critics of the paper’s endorsement of Trump (“Spokesman-Review wrong to endorse Trump,” Nov. 1, 2020), I admire Stacey now. It always good to reexamine one’s views in light of new evidence, and it’s never too late to embrace truth.

Public mea culpas take courage, courage springing from a sense of integrity, honor, and commitment to truth. These qualities are in short supply nowadays.

As Stacey made clear, his change of heart isn’t about partisanship or policy. It’s about patriotism, his commitment to democratic governance.

That’s why it’s equally heartening to see many Washington Republicans — Dan Newhouse, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Kim Wyman – also courageously step up in defense of truth. Truth that many of their supporters would rather not hear. Donald Trump lost the election, lied to make his supporters believe otherwise, and attempted to overturn democracy through any means possible, including inciting a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.

That is the unvarnished truth. The sooner we come to terms with it, the sooner we can reconcile.

It is disappointing that our representative in the 5th Congressional District has yet to summon the courage to embrace the truth. She surely knows better but shies away from leveling with her constituents. Let’s hope that changes. It’s never too late.

For now, let’s acknowledge those engaged in the process of reconciliation. Those courageous enough to speak truth, even when it’s hard. They are real patriots.

Cornell Clayton, C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Government

Washington State University

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430