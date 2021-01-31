In this time of national tumult over the issue of voting, I would like to say what a fine Auditor we have in Vicky Dalton. She and her staff deserve our thanks. They have completed another election with competence and honesty. My husband and I can speak for one part of the system. We are in the team that collects ballots at the drop-boxes after each election. Spouses are not allowed to drive in the same car; people who don’t know each other are assigned together (now separate cars with COVID), and two people go to each pick-up spot. We have to call back to the office once arriving at our destination, so they can be SURE both of us are there at exactly 8:00 p.m. Our time is judged by each person’s phone, so the end-point for voters is precise. There is no leniency for late-comers. We have a full sheet of instructions on order and timing, on which lock to use, which key, which bag, how to be sure not to miss any stuck ballots in the box, and what to tell voters that drive up late.

At the election office, we have to keep purses and coats in a separate room from the ballots, and a different group of people are trained for the next steps.

Mail-in voting can be trusted and it is helpful to have the flexibility it offers. We want the maximum of eligible voters to be able to vote.

Roz Luther

Spokane