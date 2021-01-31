Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Medical Lake students need levy

As they do every 3 years, the Medical Lake School District is asking for a continued Levy that will provide needed funds to help our children. As a district, MLSD holds a coveted spot in the top 20% of districts across the state. We hold higher math scores than the Washington average, and we graduate more than 95% of our children.

MLSD delivered Chromebooks to every single student enrolled when the pandemic began with YOUR levy dollars. They rallied around a food system to ensure no child would have to learn on an empty stomach, they rolled out a teacher led, classroom based, Connect + program to guarantee no child would be left behind. This is what your money does daily for the students in our district.

Our future is asking for a fractional amount of your tax dollars for an immediate and viable investment in the world they have to learn in.

As parents learned this spring and fall, the difference between a child that makes it and one who falls through the cracks is the strength of our support systems. Money alone cannot solve an educational crisis, but without it we are more likely to fail our children.

Band. Sports. Choir. FFA. STEM. 2 nurses for the entire district. These are tangible and ongoing necessities. This is not luxury. This is the cost of ensuring our children’s education.

These students are our future. They deserve the encouragement in knowing you have invested in them now. VOTE YES for the children of MLSD.

Vanessa Powers

Medical Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430