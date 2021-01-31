Medical Lake students need levy

As they do every 3 years, the Medical Lake School District is asking for a continued Levy that will provide needed funds to help our children. As a district, MLSD holds a coveted spot in the top 20% of districts across the state. We hold higher math scores than the Washington average, and we graduate more than 95% of our children.

MLSD delivered Chromebooks to every single student enrolled when the pandemic began with YOUR levy dollars. They rallied around a food system to ensure no child would have to learn on an empty stomach, they rolled out a teacher led, classroom based, Connect + program to guarantee no child would be left behind. This is what your money does daily for the students in our district.

Our future is asking for a fractional amount of your tax dollars for an immediate and viable investment in the world they have to learn in.

As parents learned this spring and fall, the difference between a child that makes it and one who falls through the cracks is the strength of our support systems. Money alone cannot solve an educational crisis, but without it we are more likely to fail our children.

Band. Sports. Choir. FFA. STEM. 2 nurses for the entire district. These are tangible and ongoing necessities. This is not luxury. This is the cost of ensuring our children’s education.

These students are our future. They deserve the encouragement in knowing you have invested in them now. VOTE YES for the children of MLSD.

Vanessa Powers

Medical Lake