A cautionary sidewalk tale

I feel compelled to write this as a cautionary tale to my fellow residents of Spokane’s wonderful and varied neighborhoods. It is about the Centennial Trail extension in the West Central neighborhood.

If you travel Pettit Drive you surely have noticed the Centennial Trail, a large slab of black asphalt alongside the road. Hardly used, unattractive, unmaintained, weeds sprouting from every crack. Now the trail is being “extended” through the the neighborhood. I use quotation marks because the trail was already there, winding through the neighborhood along charming sidewalks shaded by towering pines next to century old homes. Now, those charming sidewalks are being torn out so that another large slab of black asphalt can be laid down. Folks living in those old homes are losing portions of their yards, clear access to their driveways, and half of the street in front of their houses. Trees over 100 years old have been removed, many trees, more than originally decided. Jackhammers and heavy equipment shake the foundations of these century old homes all day long. Street directions will be changed to accommodate the narrowing, the bus route will be disrupted.

I will close by saying … this can happen to you! The powers that be in the city have chosen to ignore the concerns of the residents. So, conceivably, they can come into your neighborhood and dig up and change it however they may wish and you will not be able to do anything about it. As I said, a cautionary tale…

Frances Menzel

Spokane