Spokane County voting abuses

I was a long-time resident of Spokane County. I served for many years as a poll worker and then as an elections precinct judge.

I am no longer a resident of Spokane. I am no longer a resident of Washington state. This afternoon I received not one but two separate post cards from the Spokane County Auditor with the words “make sure you get your ballot.”

I have not resided in Spokane County for years. I have phoned the Spokane Elections Office three separate times. I have also taken the time to send three separate letters. In frustration, I have even sent emails to county officials. That’s a total of 12 separate communications asking to be removed from voter registration rolls in Spokane County.

And I still get ballots, and other mailings, all carefully sent to my residence in Oregon. This is not “rocket science.” It should not take repeated communications to delete someone who is not legally entitled to vote in Spokane County from the Spokane County voter records.

They have been duly notified. They have been notified a dozen times. If the Spokane County Auditor does not want to do their job … perhaps it is time for them to be replaced by someone who is awake and paying attention.

Kelly Brown

Portland