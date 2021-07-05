Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Not perfect, but better

While I voted for Joe Biden, I am not in complete agreement with his entire agenda nor some of the impacts they might have on the economy.

Having said that, though, I am greatly appreciating an administration that has re-established an environment of issues rather than enemies. How refreshing it is to feel that we can, with the possible exception of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and a few of the Democratic progressive wing, share disagreements without hating and belittling each other.

I hope those who adhere to this course will be rewarded in future elections, whichever party they belong to, so there will be ever-stronger incentives for politicians to talk to each over (civilly) and work together to find solutions to the serious problems we face.

I would like to think that America has room for all Americans, no matter their opinions and that we will never go back to the recent days where only those who pledge complete blind loyalty were allowed to consider themselves worthy.

Bob Schatz

Spokane

 

