Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Stop telling us what to do government

Robert Leach (Letters, June 30) is right. There is too much government interference in our lives.

We need to elect politicians who will let us do what we want, when we want and how we want.

Why should politicians make us buy a business license? If our business is a restaurant, why should politicians tell us what we can or cannot use for ingredients in the food we serve?

Why should politicians tell us who can or cannot drive? If I am 97 years old and sightless in one eye, I should be able to drive if I want to.

And, why should the government establish safety standards for airlines?

And, as for COVID, it wasn’t the germs that infected our bodies and resulted in over 600,000 deaths. It was the dang government interference that killed all those people.

Leave us alone, government politicians. We can handle things without you telling us what we can and cannot do.

Norma Coffman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430