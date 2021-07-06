Stop telling us what to do government

Robert Leach (Letters, June 30) is right. There is too much government interference in our lives.

We need to elect politicians who will let us do what we want, when we want and how we want.

Why should politicians make us buy a business license? If our business is a restaurant, why should politicians tell us what we can or cannot use for ingredients in the food we serve?

Why should politicians tell us who can or cannot drive? If I am 97 years old and sightless in one eye, I should be able to drive if I want to.

And, why should the government establish safety standards for airlines?

And, as for COVID, it wasn’t the germs that infected our bodies and resulted in over 600,000 deaths. It was the dang government interference that killed all those people.

Leave us alone, government politicians. We can handle things without you telling us what we can and cannot do.

Norma Coffman

Spokane