Opinion >  Letters

Kearney will fight for us

I have known Karen Kearney for many years as a caring and compassionate neighbor. She has been the chair for the South Indian Trail Neighborhood Council for nearly as many of the years I’ve known her. She has actively advocated for the neighborhood and making improvements because she cares.

She has done all of this without compensation or personal benefit to herself. This is the kind of person Spokane needs on its City Council. We have a primary coming up the first week of August, please vote for Karen Kearney!

Betsy Zeski

Spokane

 

