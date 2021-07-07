Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Teaching self-hatred

The article about 600 more unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School (“600 more bodies found at former site of indigenous school for children in Canada,” June 25), which the Cowessess First Nation found south of Regina, Saskatchewan, was heart-wrenching.

Florence Sparver, 80 years old, said she attended that school. “The nuns were very mean to us. We had to be Roman Catholic, we couldn’t even say our own blessings. … We learned how to be not like who we really are. That has gone on and still going on.”

Critical Race Theory pushed on our children basically teaches that children of a certain skin color are inherently racist oppressors, just because of the color of their skin. Think of the psychological damage that will be done to our children that will last for years for these children pushed by public schools.

The quote, “We learned to not like who we are,” is a powerful statement. CRT must be confronted — and make sure your local school boards hear your voice if you disagree with the curricula being implemented in our public schools.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane

 

