Nadine’s right

The mayor is absolutely right for enforcing long-existing laws on homeless lawbreakers as reported by Adam Shanks (“Homeless advocates question mayor’s cleanup approach,” July 4).

The blue man group of Billig-Riccelli-Ormsby as well as our recent City Council leftist B-names like Beggs, Betsy, Ben or Burke desperately need homeless lawbreakers, too. They’re essential to drive out law-abiding people who would never vote for them because they have the audacity to want a safe place to raise their children and grandchildren. Their political power needs you out of Spokane. It actually depends on it.

How else could this blue island called Spokane or the blue man group’s 3rd Legislative District exist in this red sea of Eastern Washington adjacent to a district with the likes of a Padden, Shea or McCaslin?

Value property rights do you? The Leftists (aka the left-us) need you to leave Spokane so they can continue to mislead us touting the civil rights of the few. Pick any U.S. city and its surrounds. It’s the American urban-more rural split. Responsible behavior? That’s only for Spokanexiters. Law-abiding and homeless? Unthinkable. Outlying community homeless? Drop them off downtown where I live. Our leftist cop blamers need them here.

Mike Reno

Spokane