Opinion >  Letters

Remembering Dorothy Webster

In a past life I worked for the city of Spokane in labor relations. In that capacity I had frequent dealings with Dorothy, usually over a policy issue or disciplinary matter. Often union officials would be involved in those meetings. Of course, as can be imagined, often there could be rancorous exchanges. But invariably when the meetings were over, we’d all go to coffee, which would always be a pleasant affair.

Once I had to write a disciplinary letter for the city manager’s signature. Since the matter dealt with a civil rights issue, the letter was reviewed by Dorothy first. On this occasion I decided to play a little prank on Dorothy. On one page I inserted some sexist language. Of course, I had a “correct” page in hand. Randy Withrow, the union official, and I were in the space outside Dorothy’s office waiting for her to come to the offending section. Soon we heard a scream coming from Dorothy’s office. We rushed in and presented her with the correct page. She informed me that I was buying the coffee - which I did.

I have fond memories of working with, and for, Dorothy. She was very much the competent, thorough city official. But, she was also very personable and had a wicked sense of humor. I will miss her.

Ron Krueger

Spokane Valley

 

