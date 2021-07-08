Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Treasure our Western culture

The problem with Critical Race Theory is not that it is wrong, but that it is unremarkable. Europe, between the 16th and 19th century, conquered the world. They then did what every conquering culture has done since the beginning of human history - they set things up for their own power.

Having read “Stamped, Critical Race Theory for Middle School,” required reading in Seattle schools, it is just not insightful history. History is the story of stronger cultures, almost always more technologically advanced, subduing other cultures. The losing culture either assimilated or was eliminated. It is a sad story but almost inevitable.

The treatment of enslaved Africans and native people is in our own nation has been truly horrendous. We cannot excuse it, but need to understand that as flawed as our founding fathers were, They created a nation based on ideas that would finally confront injustice. That is the essential balance to the reality of racial oppression.

This would not be so important if we were not faced with other political systems that are out to destroy us. China has made it clear that it intends to dominate the world and replace us. A nation moving toward eliminating any vestige of freedom from its people’s lives, crushing any dissent and enslaving other people. (The Uygurs)

In spite of our own history, we are the culture that challenges injustice and works for change. It is a rare trait found almost nowhere outside our often critiqued, Western Culture. We must treasure it.

James Becker

Spokane

 

