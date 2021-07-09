Thank our white forefathers

Addressing Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and fake news demeaning of a white male … We should be thanking and teaching history of the white male.

Think about what they have invented:

1. Electricity

2. Automobile

3. Trains

4. Airplane

5. Farm equipment

6. Stoves and furnaces

7. Refrigerator

8. Air Conditioner

9. Telephone

10. Televisions/Radio

11. Computer

12. Indoor Toilet and toilet paper.

We have a very comfortable life because of our white forefathers who are mostly responsible it.

And our white forefathers are credit for the Constitution, and the Democrats would like to change it to fit their agenda.

William P Stroyan

Spokane