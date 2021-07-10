Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Do your homework

I used to agree with the statement, “It doesn’t matter who or what you vote for, just vote.” In recent years I have changed to, “Vote any way you want, but carefully inform yourself first.” A good example is the Spokane Public Schools board of directors.

The board recently voted on two controversial issues: the new downtown stadium and the school attendance boundaries. As the public commented, a lot of people said they would not vote for the next levy if the board didn’t vote for their side.

While that does send a message to the board, it is a misplaced protest vote that does not address the real problem: the board itself. If one votes against the levy because the board foolishly decided to build a stadium downtown or because they made a bad decision on the attendance boundaries, one is punishing students, parents, teachers and the community. Voting for or against a levy should be based on the levy’s merits, and voters should do their homework when voting for school board members.

In the future, some of them may run for office outside the school board, and I will certainly look at their records as school board members before I cast my vote. This newspaper ran several articles about people running for the two board positions that are up for election; they are a good start for informing oneself about the upcoming election.

My suggestion: do what the school board should do — do your homework before you vote!

Thomas J. Armitage

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430