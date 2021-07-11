Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

All voices must be heard

I found James Becker’s recent letter to the editor (“Treasure our Western culture,” July 8) quite thought-provoking.

It has often been said that two people looking at the same historical event can have completely different perspectives, and the conquerors are the ones who write the history of the conquered. I witnessed ethnic cleansing and genocide on the island of Cyprus during the summer of 1974, while in the U.S. Navy. The Turks invaded the island and there are over 1,600 men, women and children missing to this day.

I suppose the Northern Cypriots who were slaughtered by the Turks and still missing to this day would be considered the cultural losers. The positive side of Critical Race Theory is that it gives voice to “the conquered” those who were assimilated and there was a plan for their elimination. The “voices from the bottom” so to speak, need to be heard, only then can we have an accurate and objective history of these United States.

James Perkins

Colville

 

