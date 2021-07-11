JJ is open, informed

Recently my wife and I had the pleasure of meeting JJ Johnson and his lovely wife, Sheryl. We were invited to dinner by a common friend. We had never met JJ or knew anything about him other than reading in The Spokesman-Review that he had filed for Spokane Valley City Council.

Nevertheless, the dinner invitation turned into three hours of one of the most interesting and informative discussions of some of the most important issues confronting our society that we’ve ever had. Although JJ is definitely well-informed and with his own opinions, he spent much of the time listening to the different points of view, occasionally clarifying those viewpoints and relating them to well-established facts. As such, he displayed the qualities of an excellent listener.

You don’t spend the first three hours you’ve ever met a person discussing such meaty subjects without that person being very approachable, energetic and eager to discuss in depth the most important issues affecting your life. I would encourage anyone voting for Position 1 of the Spokane Valley City Council who is serious about casting the right vote to seek out JJ for a conversation about your most important concerns. He may not have three hours to spend with you individually, but the time you can have with him you’ll find well spent. Of course, you should also take any opportunity to meet with him in larger groups.

Norm Luther

Spokane