Turning into Seattle

Regarding Cynthia C. Lambarth’s letter (“Busing isn’t the answer,” June 27) on our city of Spokane not being Chicago, the Bronx or Seattle.

Let’s hope we’re never like Chicago or the Bronx — but Seattle, we’re heading that way (slowly getting there). With the influx of people coming from the West Side to the Inland Northwest and their liberal/progressive views, it’s just a matter of time before our moderate/conservative principles are voted out. We sit by and allow new citizens to put their agenda on our citizens.

Voting is crucial to keeping taxes down and not put double the fine for over-the-limit parking that could hurt downtown businesses, is a great example.

Marilyn Calkins

Spokane