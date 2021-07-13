The Darwin Awards salute the improvement of the human genome by honoring those who remove themselves from the human gene pool in a spectacular manner or by making a foolish decision.

In his seminal work, “The Origin of Species,” Charles Darwin presented evidence that species evolve over time to fit their environment better.

Darwin Award winners display examples of trial and (fatal) error that vividly illustrate evolution in all its selective glory. The Darwin Awards commemorate individuals who protect our gene pool by making the ultimate sacrifice of their own lives: by eliminating themselves in an extraordinarily idiotic manner thereby improving our species chance of long term survival.

During the pandemic, several individuals and groups should be nominated for the 2021 Darwin Award. After careful consideration, I have narrowed my recommendation to one of the largest groups, those who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to the sacrifice of these individuals the human genome will improve substantially in 2021. Especially if the Delta variant continues to dominate.

Charles H. Moore

Spokane