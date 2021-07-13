Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

White males

Wow. Mr. Stroyan’s myopic view of history (Letters to the Editor, July 9) probably doesn’t deserve refutation, but I’m compelled.

Electricity was not “invented” by a white male – it is a feature of the natural world. Anyway, a 2,000-year-old battery was discovered in Baghdad in 1938 – probably not invented by a “white male.” The carbon filament used by Edison was invented by Lewis Latimer, an African American.

Farm equipment? The cotton gin was patented by Eli Whitney, but invented by African slaves and a woman, Catherine Greene.

Computers? Madam Ada Lovelace was the world’s first programmer. Mary Allen Wilkes, a software pioneer – not a white male. The entire programming team for the ENIAC was female. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper developed the first software compiler.

Mr. Stroyan is apparently unaware of contributions by the following non-white and/or female inventors: air conditioning by F.M. Jones; color computer monitor and Gigahertz chip by Mark Dean; home security system by Mary Van Brittan Brown; 3-element traffic light by Garret Morgan; automatic elevator doors by Alexander Miles; Electret microphone by James E. West; dry cleaning by Thomas L. Jennings (first patent to a Black person); laser cataract surgery by Dr. Patricia Bath; lawn sprinklers by Elijah McCoy (“the real McCoy”); natural gas forced air central heating by Alice H. Parker; and so on.

Mr. Stroyan: today’s comfortable life was won for us by countless American citizens, of all genders and skin colors – including our Native American, African and immigrant ancestors; it is not the sole contribution of white males.

Bill Fassett

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430