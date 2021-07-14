Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

GOP is about opportunity

I simply had to respond to the horribly misguided Chris Powell and his rant about the Republican Party (“What’s wrong with us?,” June 27).

So tell me, how do you like the gas prices, the border crises, inflation and the collapsing economy? Why is it that Trump and all his supporters are called racist when Biden has made so many blatant racist remarks it’s downright embarrassing?

When Trump was in office the unemployment rate for blacks was at its lowest in years — racist? If I may quote Tim Scott (a Black senator): “Republicans are focused on opportunity and prosperity for every American. Joe Biden’s economic agenda is standing in the way of progress and leaving hard-working Americans in the lurch.”

Mr. Powell, I suggest you get your head out of CNN and get your information from a more reliable source.

Lucy Holt

Spokane

 

