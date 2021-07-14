Property taxes and home values

Over and over again people, as stated by Michael Runyan (“This must change,” July 11) , show they don’t understand that property values and appraised home values going up do not relate directly to increased taxes.

Taxes are determined by a set budget that is then apportioned to property owners on a prorated amount based on the value of your house. If property doubles in value your taxes remain relatively the same unless the budget is increased. Property values have gone up 30 percent in the past year. Your taxes are not going up 30 percent unless your house represents a 30 percent higher value than all other houses, which is not likely. Or, taxes go up based on a new bond issue, etc.

Keith Hegg

Spokane