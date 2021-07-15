Unite and conquer

There are things that both sides agree on. Corporations have too much money in politics, politicians should have to divulge where they get their money, corporations and the wealthy should pay their fair share in taxes, campaign seasons should be shorter, more tax money should be used on infrastructure.

My fantasy is that if money is free speech and corporations are people, and the average personal donation is $20, why should some people have more free speech than others? No corporation or organization should be allowed to donate more than $20 to a campaign.

There is so much free media out there now politicians don’t need a lot of cash to get there message out there. It would also greatly shorten the campaign season.

We pay our property taxes to pay for schools, police and roads in our towns, why shouldn’t our federal taxes go for the same?

This has happened because the handful of wealthy corporations use the age-old tool of racism to divide and conquer us. The Black Lives Matter protests scared the crap out of them because of how many white people allied themselves with it.

I was taught about slavery and civil rights in a mixed-race school. It can be momentarily uncomfortable for both Black and white students, but what comes out of that isn’t self-loathing, it’ s sympathy, empathy and respect, and that’s what scares the wealthy. When Black and white people unite in common causes, we are too powerful and change happens. Consumer rights, workers’ rights and general human dignity. Stop allowing the powerful to run the people over. Don’t take the bait.

Nancy McCormick

Chewelah