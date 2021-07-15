Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What we weren’t taught

Just wanted to clarify a little bit about Critical Race Theory aka CRT.

This has long been considered an advanced topic that was only taught at the graduate level - mainly in law school. It has never been taught at K-12.

It would be like teaching quantum mechanics to sixth-graders.

Maybe this has been a mistake. I was in my 60s before I knew the following:

Following World War II, Black GIs were unable to obtain the government-subsidized housing - building contracts went to white builders who built for white communities. And only 10 percent of Black GIs who applied for and qualified for college under the GI Bill were accepted to college, due to skin color. Historically, Black colleges just didn’t have the capacity or endowments to accommodate them.

Before the Civil War, biracial children of slave owners and female slaves were routinely sold off at age 6 at an average price of $600 - about $17,000 in today’s dollars. A cash crop.

It’s incredibly ugly, but shouldn’t have been ignored. Ignorance of systemic racism has lead to highly inaccurate perceptions of others.

I sincerely believe knowledge is power.

Teresa Lowe

Greenacres

 

