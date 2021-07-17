Do the solar math

Edison, a village town in northwest Washington state, is surrounded by farmland. Reliable sunshine is likely less than Spokane’s rainfall but, at times, solar rooftop total panels provide 80% of Edison’s power demand. The Skagit Valley Herald reported a housing boom and power blackouts in Spokane’s vicinity.

Our 16 solar panels provide us with a minimum energy bill for eight months. In our climate.

You do the math, Albuquerque did not. Their water sources could foretell Spokane’s.

Solar is an investment to save serious annual costs and any water saved is a bonus. Why not use the grid already built? That would be poetic.

Robert Pare

Bow, Wash.