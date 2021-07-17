Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Don’t let them destroy public education

“Critical Race Theory” is a throw-away term used by opponents of diversity and equality in our nation. Sandpoint educator Steve Johnson better defined the term as a “phrase that mean an honest look at our history.”

As Spokesman-Review columnist Shawn Vestal pointed out (“Tale of critical race theory, bullied student falls apart,” May 26), “this year’s assault on education in the Idaho Legislature was sparked by a claim (later to be found baseless) that a white student at Boise State University had been demeaned and forced to apologize for being white. In response, Republicans in the legislature cut BSU’s budget along with other Idaho colleges, in retribution.”

Much of this baseless outrage was driven by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the anti-government lobbying organization “that drags a significant number of Idaho lawmakers around on a leash,” Vestal maintained.

Republican Reps. Heather Scott, of Blanchard, and Priscilla Giddings, of White Bird, shepherded this bill through the Idaho House that would make it illegal for schools to adapt a method of inquiry that analyzes how systemic, historic racism has been applied to perpetuate inequality in the law, economics and politics of the United States.

Don’t let these GOP allies destroy public education in Idaho. Vote them out.

Jim Ramsey

Sandpoint

 

