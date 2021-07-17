Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Idaho legislators need to speak

As I hear the claims of Donald Trump and his supporters that it was he who won the election of 2020 — the BIG LIE which is so evident — I keep wondering what Idaho’s Republican legislators believe about this subject. I have not heard or seen any discussion or disclaimer from any of them. I would think that a responsible elected official would challenge these obvious lies.

The lawsuits brought to challenge the validity of the election have all been denied in the court system. Attorney General Barr has said the claim is BS. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case. A few other honorable Republicans have called the claims false. I want and need to know what my representatives and senators believe and I think it imperative that they make a public statement.

Donald Trump and some of his followers are claiming (believing?) that he will regain the presidency in August. He will not! Our Constitution doesn’t allow for this. What I fear is that when he fails in his false claim his followers will stage another insurrection. God help us all.

LaDonna Boothe

Kingston

 

