Opinion >  Letters

Spokane’s transportation problem

Headlines: light rail will make Spokane more pedestrian friendly: lime scooters and bikes will reduce traffic and encourage conservation of resources: city council passes more ordinances to make Spokane the leader in Climate change, solves homelessness, solves housing shortage, all with more ordinances: the solution to all enforcement is education.

The facts are Spokane is becoming less pedestrian friendly and more dangerous: education does not reduce crime (enforcement does): I don’t see the council president driving electric vehicles (what I see is his personal fleet of gas hogs). Where are the low cost housing units, services for homeless and the fleet of campers in his neighborhood? I don’t see him having to clean up garbage every day from the homeless sleeping on his park strip and defecating.

Electric bikes, scooters, bikes, going up and down the sidewalks: going wrong way on streets: one minute in a bike lane the next on the sidewalk. These are motorized vehicles and should adhere to the same traffic laws. What is the definition of sidewalk?

In the past three years I have been hit twice by the lime scooters and once by a bicycle on the “sidewalk” and numerous times forced into the street to avoid being hit.

Do as I say not as I do. Welcome to Spokane City Council 2.0

Bruce Vonada

Spokane

 

