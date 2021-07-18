Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Can’t trust the sources

No longer a Democrat. Don’t want to be a Republican. I guess I want to be an Informed Voter.

I have discovered that the Democratic leaders and most of the news media have been lying to and misleading me. How so, you say? I watch and listen to a live, (I repeat: live ) speech or the live proceedings of the Senate or House, or for that matter, any newsworthy, live-as-it-happens occurrence. Then I listen to those who I suspect are lying to me to compare their version to the actual event. This small exercise reveals stunning results.

You cannot be an informed voter when all you see and hear from most of the news media is half-truths, misrepresentation and outright lies. It’s not about being just an informed voter, it’s about getting true and honest information that will help us make the correct decisions that will guide us though our daily lives.

When someone or some entity demonstrates time and time again that they can’t be reliable or trusted, who would want to continue to rely on them for their information?

Chris Powell, this is my answer to your question of June 27 (“What’s wrong with us?”). Be careful were you get your information from.

Larry Sackmann

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430