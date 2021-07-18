Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Don’t believe the hype

Thank you, Shawn Vestal, for calling out the “misleading claim about salmon” that is one of many twists on the truth about salmon and the Snake River dams offered by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse. True, they got it from Todd Myers, who also knows the truth, but like them conveniently chooses to ignore it.

They claim chinook runs at Lower Granite Dam were up the last two years, which is true. But, as Vestal notes, that means they were only 58 percent of the 10-year average, which average is “well below what’s needed to bring back healthy salmon runs.”

McMorris Rodgers, Newhouse and Myers are making unprincipled and dishonest statements. Idaho’s Rep. Mike Simpson and Oregon’s Rep. Earl Blumenauer have it right, as do the tribes, who have known salmon and the river longer and better than anyone.

In 2016, the latest of three federal judges’ ruling over two decades rejected the federal dam agencies’ fifth plan for protecting Snake River salmon. The government has spent over $15 billion to recover salmon and none of those efforts has worked. The answer, the only answer, is removing the four poorly conceived dams on the lower Snake River.

We need a plan that works for our economy, farmers, people who fish and citizens who pay taxes and energy bills.

In short: don’t believe the “pro-dam” hype.

Kathy Dixon

Upper Columbia River Group

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430