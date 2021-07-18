Ignoring the threat

It’s incredible that while we suffer through weeks of unrelenting heat, now followed by the threat of wildfires and smoke, our elected leaders in Idaho seem largely unconcerned about our plight. And they certainly don’t plan to take any meaningful action to reverse the tide of climate change.

What are our reps writing about? Brad Little is touting Idaho’s tax cuts for the rich enacted this year and the six cops he has dispatched to “secure the border.” Mike Crapo wants you to know he increased access to ear protection for gun owners. Russ Fulcher remains deeply concerned about taxpayer funding for abortion. Jim Risch reminded us to stay hydrated and watch out for wildfires.

But not one of these people have meaningful solutions to help out Idaho residents in the short or long term. No tangible ideas for how we, our animals and our livelihoods survive this unprecedented heat wave. And certainly no motivation to do the work and implement policies that will reverse climate change.

Risch did say he was against “bureaucratic overreach” when it comes to climate change legislation. I am against … people dying, pets dying, water shortages due to drought, food shortages due to catastrophic weather. We are in a climate catastrophe so severe it requires immediate and drastic action. Can we vote in people that will actually take this seriously?

Julia Piaskowski

Moscow