An asset for our city

When I met Naghmana Sherazi at the Women’s March in 2019, I was captivated by her story: a single mom originally from Pakistan who would find her way to Spokane and lay roots in our city. Since then, I’ve not only been fortunate to befriend Naghmana, but to witness the ways in which she shows up for our community, over and over again.

For Naghmana, showing up is more than just attending an event – it’s advocating on behalf of workers, people of color, low-income residents, people without housing, immigrants, LGBTQ+, and others who are often marginalized. Her leadership in defeating Proposition 1, which would have targeted and discriminated against immigrants, is proof that she knows how to effectively mobilize others to achieve a goal.

Additionally, her track record shows that she has the energy, relationships, knowledge and persistence necessary to serve successfully as an elected official.

That’s why I’m supporting Naghmana’s race for Spokane City Council District 1 – and I hope you will, too.

Rachelle Strawther

Spokane