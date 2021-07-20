School board should stand for equality

As a graduate of Spokane Public Schools, I am concerned that several candidates for school board, including Daryl Geffken, Kata Dean and Jake Leadingham, have all expressed fear of “critical race theory” (or CRT) influencing Spokane schools and the district’s proposed equity policy.

The fact that they have bought into the moral panic around critical race theory tells me that they are not the right candidates to support all Spokane kids.

Some context:

1. CRT is a branch of legal theory that says that the country’s past racism still creates disparate impacts in society today.

2. It is not generally taught in American K-12 schools.

3. It is not synonymous with “equity” or “diversity” efforts.

So why are board candidates talking about it? Because conservative media and activists are trying to redefine the term CRT to mean any efforts at diversity or equity in education. Examples of targets of anti-CRT activists around the country have been a picture book about Ruby Bridges and a video about the history of redlining, both of which they want banned.

These targets show you the true goal of stirring up this moral panic: to create a chilling effect on attempts to teach honest history about our country that may force us to reckon with the remnants of our past.

Spokane needs school board members who are committed to equality and ensuring all students have a safe, welcoming place to learn. Please consider other candidates who support the district’s equity efforts.

Catlin Goodrow

Cheney