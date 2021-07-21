Anti-vaxxers’ anti-logic

Recently we have seen that the states with the lowest level of vaccinations are those that are experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ultimately deaths.

The thing that is so vexing is that those same states are “red” states (heavily Republican). It was President Trump who pushed for the development of the vaccine and has taken credit for its use (even though his distribution plan for it was virtually non-existent). Those pro-Trump folks are the ones refusing the vaccine! What a dichotomy!

It is political for sure — but either you praise Trump and take the vaccine when available or you loathe Trump and take the vaccine when it’s available. But refusing the vaccine and praising Trump for its existence makes no sense whatsoever.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley