Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Anti-vaxxers’ anti-logic

Recently we have seen that the states with the lowest level of vaccinations are those that are experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ultimately deaths.

The thing that is so vexing is that those same states are “red” states (heavily Republican). It was President Trump who pushed for the development of the vaccine and has taken credit for its use (even though his distribution plan for it was virtually non-existent). Those pro-Trump folks are the ones refusing the vaccine! What a dichotomy!

It is political for sure — but either you praise Trump and take the vaccine when available or you loathe Trump and take the vaccine when it’s available. But refusing the vaccine and praising Trump for its existence makes no sense whatsoever.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430