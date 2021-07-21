Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

That isn’t faith in God

Every time I read another article (“Windows smashed at Valley Planned Parenthood,” July 6) about the antics of The Church at Planned Parenthood or a vandal, I wonder at their lack of faith in God and quiet prayer. Why don’t they just be still and know that God will take care of the problem, if they’re really believers?

But oh! for the days when Planned Parenthood just gave out half-dollar-sized buttons that read “STOP AT TWO” in their concern for population control rather than the abortion of pre-born infants up to 18 weeks old. And I wish that groups or any other church or person would stop acting out their opposition to abortion outside the law and any common sense at all in the name of Christ and decent Christians.

But I think there’s hope. According to the World Almanac’s U.S. data, there were 615,831 legal abortions after Roe v. Wade, up from 586,760 in 1972. The number rose to a high of 1,429,247 in 1990. The number dropped every year consistently through 2016 to 623,471. Still too many deaths, but dropping.

There’s a note, however, that after 1998, the reporting area varies. I hope states aren’t misreporting numbers and not the use of “the morning after pill” after the year 2000.

Judith Maibie

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430