We can do this

Special thanks to Toni Lodge and the NATIVE Project for taking initiative and setting an example of how to reach communities of color with vaccinations for COVID. (“Answering the ‘spiritual call to action’: How the NATIVE Project brought vaccines to Spokane’s communities of color” by Arielle Dreher, The Spokesman-Review, July 11, 2021)

Like when the four-minute mile was shattered, this shows it can be done. It can be done across our country and our world. Until the virus is stopped everywhere, it is a threat to all, with variants cropping up and mutating until they can beat the vaccines. The race to vaccinate in Spokane, America, and our world is not only necessary, but the right thing to do.

President Biden has started this effort; time to call (202-456-1111) and thank him, encouraging him to do more. We can give him the example of the NATIVE Project as proof everyone can be reached!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish