All this for one house?

$3,695.00.

I suppose perspective comes into play in determining if that is a large sum of money or not. From my perspective, it is a good chunk of change. Add to it the $15,000.00 cost of a new fire hydrant and you have a grand total of $18,695.00. Now that, my friend, is a chunk of change!

That is my cost thus far from the City of Spokane Valley to divide my 0.48-acre parcel into two building lots bordering Broadway to the south and Mallon Road to the north. With daily reminders in the Spokesman-Review and local news of the shortage of single family housing in Spokane, I find the permitting process and the expense very frustrating.

The proverbial “cherry on top” is the requirement by the fire department for me to personally shoulder the cost of installing a new fire hydrant!

Just to be clear; I am seeking a permit to build ONE single-family home. Maybe the City of Spokane Valley is confused and believes my intention is to build a forty-unit apartment building or maybe the powers that be make the process much easier for the developers!

Pamela Bording Gray

Spokane