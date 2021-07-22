Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Denials are dangerous

The denial of science by Republicans is manifesting many threats to our world and country. Global warming is currently being witnessed in record-breaking temperatures all over the U.S. and Canada, as predicted by climate scientists. We humans are contributing to this.

Another science denial by Republicans is COVID vaccine safety. The experts on this matter — doctors, nurses, the CDC, medical scientists — overwhelmingly agree on its safety and efficacy. Many unnecessary deaths result in this denial of science.

One other major denial of science is Republicans’ inability to accept the mathematical accumulation of data on election fraud. Months ago, the Trump administration lost over sixty court cases nationwide, due to lack of evidence in election fraud cases. Not one court case ruled in Trump’s favor. Our nation still suffers in many ways due to Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen.

My hope is that Republicans will vary their news sources more, instead of just FoxNnews and extreme conservative social media. It is supposed to be an American’s job to sift out truth from falsehood, for the good of us all.

J. Gary Kavanagh

Spokane

 

