Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The educator we need

As a retired professor of education (WSU), I believe we need an educator’s perspective on the City Council to represent students and their families. Zack Zappone is the educator we need.

Teachers know the specific challenges facing students and their parents who work hard to support them. Zack Zappone will promote safe and accessible sidewalks and transit so students can walk to school and engage with our community. He will invest in clean and safe parks so children can enjoy the outdoors and the many sports and activities available.

Teachers know that their job is to help students learn, grow and develop, but graduation is just the beginning. Zack Zappone will stimulate economic opportunity with pathways to success after graduating, from apprenticeships and trade schools to community colleges and 4-year universities.

And teachers know that when their students grow up they may not be able to afford Spokane’s rising cost of living. Zack Zappone will use his expertise in urban planning and public policy from Princeton University to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth in Spokane, and invest in affordable housing so young adults can build their families in the city they call home.

Zack is the teacher Spokane’s City Council needs and I hope you join me in voting for him by Aug. 3rd.

Gail Furman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430