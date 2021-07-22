Lish brings common sense

It’s not hard to see that Spokane is quickly going the way of Seattle and Portland, that is, a sanctuary for homeless and transients who have no incentive to get off the streets and get the help they need.

Mike Lish will bring a much-needed common-sense approach to our City Council. He will address the root causes of homelessness and work to get the resources to help those in need. Mike supports our police and is ready to make Spokane business friendly. As a small business owner, he is deeply invested in the growth and success of our city.

Our best days are ahead of us, and Mike Lish will help point us in that direction on the Spokane City Council.

Please vote for Mike Lish in the August primary.

Krista DeJong

Spokane