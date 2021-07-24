Do us all a favor

In our everyday lives we face risks all the time. When we get out of bed in the morning we face risks. We could fall over and get hurt and other bad things could happen, and these risks increase as we get older. I am 80 years old. So we weigh the risks of getting out of bed versus what would happen to us if we just stayed in bed.

When I considered the risks of getting the COVID vaccinations versus not getting them, I decided the risks of not getting them far outweighed the risks of getting them. Some people have had bad reactions from getting them, but several of my friends who were not vaccinated have died from COVID. Others who have gotten COVID have long-term problems with their lungs after most of their symptoms have gone away. To me the better decision was to get the vaccinations.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation going around. We need to be careful not to believe everything we hear or see online. Also these new variants going around are more contagious so people that did not get vaccinated and got by until now are getting sick and some are dying. By getting vaccinated you protect not only yourself, but also those around you. So please do yourself and your friends a favor by getting vaccinated.

Bob Mattila

Brush Prairie, Wash.