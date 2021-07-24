Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Do us all a favor

In our everyday lives we face risks all the time. When we get out of bed in the morning we face risks. We could fall over and get hurt and other bad things could happen, and these risks increase as we get older. I am 80 years old. So we weigh the risks of getting out of bed versus what would happen to us if we just stayed in bed.

When I considered the risks of getting the COVID vaccinations versus not getting them, I decided the risks of not getting them far outweighed the risks of getting them. Some people have had bad reactions from getting them, but several of my friends who were not vaccinated have died from COVID. Others who have gotten COVID have long-term problems with their lungs after most of their symptoms have gone away. To me the better decision was to get the vaccinations.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation going around. We need to be careful not to believe everything we hear or see online. Also these new variants going around are more contagious so people that did not get vaccinated and got by until now are getting sick and some are dying. By getting vaccinated you protect not only yourself, but also those around you. So please do yourself and your friends a favor by getting vaccinated.

Bob Mattila

Brush Prairie, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430