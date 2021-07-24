A nonpartisan nation

I have thought for weeks, how do we bring healing to the United States? My conclusion is not preposterous. What would America look like without political parties?

It would be incredible if elections were nonpartisan. Could we truly find the most talented leaders? Absolutely.

Nowhere in the Constitution is there a requirement for political parties. They are superfluous and have cost this nation too many wars that are proven worthless. Political parties are driven by money and corporate greed plus POWER.

I am a very conservative American and grew up with tremendous patriotism. Holidays were important for what they stood for, not for what some business can hijack the holiday and have a Thanksgiving or Presidents Day sale.

Americans would not be obsessed with false allegiance in a party-less election. There would exist more love of country, not love of some venal politician. Citizens would be loyal Americans, not loyal Democrats or Republicans.

The father of our country, General and President George Washington, warned about this very matter. There were no political parties during his eight-year reign. Washington was so wise to see in the future what happens to a nation that creates false submission.

This southern border fiasco would not be. Allowing millions of illegal immigrants to flow into the United States is exclusively by the current administration for political aims.

If I were governor of Texas, I would send my National Guard to block this tragedy. I doubt that we would have a civil war.

Jack A. Abel

Spokane