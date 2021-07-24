Chase’s deadly ignorance

In the public debate about the risk/benefit ratio of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation from people who have no idea what they are talking about is dangerous. (“State Rep. Rob Chase’s anti-vaccine comments removed from Facebook,” July 21)

Rob Chase’s post is, indeed, a “urgent threat” to public health and it is proper to call him out on his BS. When one is as ignorant about a subject as Mr. Chase is about this vaccine, he definitely SHOULD “keep his mouth shut.”

Justin StormoGipson, M.D.

Newman Lake