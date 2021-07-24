Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Chase’s deadly ignorance

In the public debate about the risk/benefit ratio of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation from people who have no idea what they are talking about is dangerous. (“State Rep. Rob Chase’s anti-vaccine comments removed from Facebook,” July 21)

Rob Chase’s post is, indeed, a “urgent threat” to public health and it is proper to call him out on his BS. When one is as ignorant about a subject as Mr. Chase is about this vaccine, he definitely SHOULD “keep his mouth shut.”

Justin StormoGipson, M.D.

Newman Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430