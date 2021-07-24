Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A simple solution, coach

As a retired faculty member and citizen of this state, I was enraged to read that the high-paid head coach of the WSU football team is refusing to get vaccinated for COVID (“WSU’S Rolovich not vaccinated,” July 22), despite the university’s mandate that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated for fall semester 2021.

One might expect such a richly rewarded employee to follow the mandates of the university, but no, he knows better. There is no excuse for his behavior, but one recourse for this: FIRE HIM IMMEDIATELY!

Richard S. Williams

Spokane

 

