Opinion >  Letters

A thought before you vote

It is time again for us to vote for the best leaders to run our city. The real trial was the challenge of the last 18 months and the pandemic. All citizens and businesses needed to work together to try to get through this very trying time. It was a time for teamwork and everyone doing their part.

The Black Diamond, during this time, decided that they were above the law and did not have to abide by the rules and continued business as usual. All they cared about was the almighty dollar, not about the customers or citizens of the Spokane Valley. Even being fined did not change their business practices until they were going to lose their liquor license.

Why would anyone think that the Fentons would care any more about the Spokane Valley than they demonstrated during the pandemic? All businesses struggled but they did their part. Please think of this as you cast your vote.

Betty Foley

Spokane Valley

 

